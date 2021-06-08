Kyrgyzstani Daiyrbek Kariyaev becomes combat sambo champion of Asia

Kyrgyzstani Daiyrbek Kariyaev became the champion of Asia in combat sambo. The Sambo Federation of Kyrgyzstan informed 24.kg news agency.

In the final, the sambo wrestler from Kyrgyzstan competed with a rival from Tajikistan.

«The tournament was held in Tashkent. Daiyrbek Kariyaev competed in the weight category up to 79 kilograms, in which 10 athletes were announced. In the semifinals, Daiyrbek Kariyaev defeated Sherzodbek Ismonov from Uzbekistan. In the final fight, he met with Tavrezsho Parpishoev, defeated him and became the champion of Asia,» the Federation said.

The national combat sambo team of Kyrgyzstan took the second place in the overall team scoring. In addition to gold, the athletes have won two silver and one bronze medals.