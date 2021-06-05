Tengiz Bolturuk congratulates ecologists on World Environment Day

Temporary External Manager of Kumtor Gold Company CJSC Tengiz Bolturuk congratulated the Chairwoman of the State Committee for Ecology and Climate of the Kyrgyz Republic Dinara Kutmanova and the staff of the state committee on their professional holiday — the World Environment Day.

«Issues of ecology and environmental protection are currently among the main topics both in Kyrgyzstan and at the international level. More and more countries are actively involved in the activities of the world community to contain global environmental threats. Our republic is now introducing principles based on careful attitude to environment and rational use of natural resources. This, undoubtedly, is the great merit of domestic ecologists. I thank the ecologists of Kyrgyzstan for their courage, persistence in upholding their principles and professionalism. The creation of the State Committee for Ecology and Climate was an important step by the state authorities to strengthen environmental protection in the country. The high status of the committee will help to step up the ongoing work to protect the environment in Kyrgyzstan,» he said in his congratulatory speech at the event on the occasion of the World Environment Day.

In turn, the head of the State Committee for Ecology and Climate Dinara Kutmanova noted that starting from this year Kumtor would finally serve the interests of Kyrgyzstan. All those present noted that the Kumtor topic not only attracted the attention of the population to environmental issues, but also united all caring people, rallied the ecologists themselves. Implementation of ambitious tasks to improve the environmental situation in the country is expected further.

During the solemn event, Tengiz Bolturuk presented memorable gifts from Kumtor to a number of long-service employees who stood at the origins of creation of the environmental service of Kyrgyzstan, and wished them good health, many years of life, peace and prosperity.