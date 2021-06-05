13:09
USD 84.67
EUR 102.56
RUB 1.16
English

Tengiz Bolturuk congratulates ecologists on World Environment Day

Temporary External Manager of Kumtor Gold Company CJSC Tengiz Bolturuk congratulated the Chairwoman of the State Committee for Ecology and Climate of the Kyrgyz Republic Dinara Kutmanova and the staff of the state committee on their professional holiday — the World Environment Day.

«Issues of ecology and environmental protection are currently among the main topics both in Kyrgyzstan and at the international level. More and more countries are actively involved in the activities of the world community to contain global environmental threats. Our republic is now introducing principles based on careful attitude to environment and rational use of natural resources. This, undoubtedly, is the great merit of domestic ecologists. I thank the ecologists of Kyrgyzstan for their courage, persistence in upholding their principles and professionalism. The creation of the State Committee for Ecology and Climate was an important step by the state authorities to strengthen environmental protection in the country. The high status of the committee will help to step up the ongoing work to protect the environment in Kyrgyzstan,» he said in his congratulatory speech at the event on the occasion of the World Environment Day.

In turn, the head of the State Committee for Ecology and Climate Dinara Kutmanova noted that starting from this year Kumtor would finally serve the interests of Kyrgyzstan. All those present noted that the Kumtor topic not only attracted the attention of the population to environmental issues, but also united all caring people, rallied the ecologists themselves. Implementation of ambitious tasks to improve the environmental situation in the country is expected further.

During the solemn event, Tengiz Bolturuk presented memorable gifts from Kumtor to a number of long-service employees who stood at the origins of creation of the environmental service of Kyrgyzstan, and wished them good health, many years of life, peace and prosperity.
link: https://24.kg/english/196552/
views: 124
Print
Related
Kumtor case: Presidential spokesman comments on arrests and detentions
Kumtor case: Zhyldyzkan Dzholdosheva interrogated
President of Centerra Gold Inc. Scott Perry addresses people of Kyrgyzstan
Kumtor case: Kamchybek Tashiev about criminal prosecution of ex-presidents
Kumtor case: Talant Uzakbaev placed in SCNS remand prison
Kumtor case: Iskhak Pirmatov placed in SCNS remand prison for 2 months
Kumtor case: Members of Parliament outraged at detention of deputies
Akylbek Japarov comments on his signature in documents on Kumtor
Kumtor case: Centerra Gold announces additional pre-emptive actions
Kumtor case: SCNS interrogates Maksat Sabirov
Popular
Only vaccinated tourists to be able to come to Kyrgyzstan this season Only vaccinated tourists to be able to come to Kyrgyzstan this season
Ex-director of Sapat school network Orhan Inandi goes missing in Bishkek Ex-director of Sapat school network Orhan Inandi goes missing in Bishkek
Rally in support of Orhan Inandi held on Old Square of Bishkek Rally in support of Orhan Inandi held on Old Square of Bishkek
Rally in support of Orhan Inandi held near Embassy of Turkey in Bishkek Rally in support of Orhan Inandi held near Embassy of Turkey in Bishkek
5 June, Saturday
12:40
11 more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan 11 more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in K...
12:36
18-year-old girl killed in Talas region
12:30
3,648 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 587 - in serious condition
12:26
Five patients die in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus for 24 hours
12:23
413 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 106,636 in total