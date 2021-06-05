Situation at border: Heads of Batken and Sughd regions hold talks

The Plenipotentiary Representative of the Government of Kyrgyzstan in Batken region Abdykerim Alimbaev had a telephone conversation with the Chairman of Executive Power of Sughd region of Tajikistan Rajobboy Akhmadzoda. Press service of the Plenipotentiary Representative reported.

They called on both sides to work together to ensure public safety in the border areas of Batken and Sughd regions, strengthen joint police, border patrols and infantry patrols, and send troops to the border.

In addition, heads of Batken and Leilek districts of Batken region of Kyrgyzstan met with the heads of Isfara and Gafurov districts of Sughd region of Tajikistan.

«Local authorities, together with law enforcement agencies, are working to prevent conflicts and ensure security in the border areas. The situation in the districts of Batken region bordering on Tajikistan is calm,» the statement says.

The Tajik side began to install a container on a disputed section of the border in Unzhu-Bulak area of ​Chon-Alai district on June 4 at 03.00 am, having penetrated 1 kilometer into the territory of Kyrgyzstan. By 6.00, the Tajiks moved 600 meters away from the installed container. The situation at the border is characterized as relatively stable. Units of the State Border Service of the State Committee for National Security, stationed on the Kyrgyz-Tajik section of the state border, are on combat alert. Residents of Zhekendi, Kara-Teyit, Kara-Myk, Chuluk and Shibe villages in Chon-Alai district have been evacuated to a school in Daroot-Korgon village.