Border Service of Kyrgyzstan: Situation is relatively stable

The Public Relations and Media Department of the Border Service of the State Committee for National Security of the Kyrgyz Republic reports that the situation at the Kyrgyz-Tajik section of the state border in Unzhu-Bulak area of Chon-Alai district, Osh region is characterized as relatively stable.

The relevant officials are at this site and are taking all measures to resolve the situation. Units of the Border Service of the State Committee for National Security of the Kyrgyz Republic deployed on the Kyrgyz-Tajik section of the state border are on combat alert.

The Tajik side began to install a container on a disputed section of the border in Unzhu-Bulak area of ​ Chon-Alai district today at 03.00 am, having penetrated 1 kilometer into the territory of Kyrgyzstan. By 6.00, the Tajiks moved 600 meters away from the installed container.
