Swimmer from Kyrgyzstan wins two bronze medals at tournament in Cannes

Swimmer from Kyrgyzstan Denis Petrashov took two third places at the Mare Nostrum International Tournament. The Swimming Federation of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

According to it, he won two bronze medals in 50 and 200 meters breaststroke, showing the time 28.30 and 2.15.18.

Previously, he took the third place at the Monte Carlo tournament.

This is the qualifying tournament for the Tokyo Olympics, which was attended by the leaders of the world swimming.

Denis Petrashov has already secured a berth at the Olympics.

Mare Nostrum is a series of qualification tournaments: on May 29-30 in Monte Carlo (Monaco), on June 1-2 — in Cannes (France) and on June 5-6 — in Barcelona (Spain).