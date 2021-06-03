18:10
Presidential spokesman promises no censorship for the media

Presentation of the Concept of Information Policy for 2021-2025 is taking place in Bishkek.

The document is based on the parity of cooperation between government agencies and the media, support for freedom of speech, and reform of government media.

A moratorium on adoption of bills restricting freedom of speech is envisaged.

 The developers stress that the moratorium should not have a time frame. The right to freedom of expression is fundamental, not constitutional.

Proposals aimed at protecting journalists will be initiated within the framework of the concept.

It is proposed to return to the Criminal Code an article providing for punishment for hindering the activities of a journalist.

Representatives of the media market and government agencies took part in development of the concept. The document has been drawn up taking into account the current trends. Erbol Sultanbaev, spokesman for the President Sadyr Japarov, who was present at the event, stressed: it is necessary to develop new approaches in the work of government agencies.

«I believe that the main pillars should be consolidation of the principles of freedom of speech, access to information for journalists. All media representatives are guaranteed this right by the Constitution. No censorship is allowed. All these principles must be enshrined. I call for an active, lively dialogue. But remember: if there are any points, if you are in doubt, it is better to clarify and publish verified information,» he said.

I can assure you that the information policy service of the administration of the head of state will be as close as possible to journalists and will provide promptly the necessary information.

Erbol Sultanbaev

The proposed version consists of several priority components. One of them describes the measures of state regulation for the development of the media sphere. In particular, the concept prescribes a prohibition for the state to interfere with the activities of the media and restrict freedom of speech.
