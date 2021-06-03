Chairman of Cabinet discusses border situation with Ambassador of Kazakhstan

Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Ulukbek Maripov received the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan Rapil Zhoshybaev. Press service of the Cabinet of Ministers reported.

The parties reportedly discussed topical issues of bilateral cooperation in trade, economic, cultural, humanitarian and other spheres. Particular attention was paid to solving the issue of accumulation of heavy trucks of Kyrgyz cargo carriers at the Kyrgyz-Kazakh border, carrying out transportation through the territory of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Ulukbek Maripov congratulated the Ambassador on the start of diplomatic work in Kyrgyzstan and wished him success and fruitful work in his responsible post.