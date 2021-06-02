16:14
USD 84.37
EUR 103.19
RUB 1.15
English

Kyrgyzstan develops Tourism Development Strategy until 2030

The draft Tourism Development Strategy for 2021-2030 has been drawn up in Kyrgyzstan. The Department of Tourism under the Ministry of Economy informed 24.kg news agency.

The document is undergoing approval procedure. «Our main task, according to the country’s development strategy for 2018-2040, is the development of sustainable tourism. First of all, we must think about passing an ecologically clean and safe country to our descendants. With the development of tourism sector as an important sector of the economy, we are simply obliged not to violate the rights of the future generation,» the Deputy Director of the department, Kiyal Kenzhematova, said.

Related news
COVID-19: Flow of tourists to Kyrgyzstan not expected due to world situation
She added that a lot of activities are aimed at the development of green tourism, introduction of green technologies. Banks and partners are involved in the development of the sector.

The President of the Association of Tour Operators Sergei Glukhoverov said yesterday that Kyrgyzstan has good chances to increase the flow of tourists after the coronavirus pandemic. However, many countries do not allow their citizens to travel, there are still lockdowns in some states. Due to the situation in the world, the flow of cultural tourists is not expected this year.
link: https://24.kg/english/196141/
views: 134
Print
Related
COVID-19: Flow of tourists to Kyrgyzstan not expected due to world situation
Service centers for tourists to be built in Issyk-Kul region, Osh city
Only vaccinated tourists to be able to come to Kyrgyzstan this season
Cholpon-Ata hosts International Tourism Exhibition
Sadyr Japarov: Development of tourism depends on political stability
Over 700 police officers to ensure safety of tourists in Issyk-Kul region
Sadyr Japarov promises to open all resorts for tourists in summer
Kyrgyzstan gets into top 12 recommended places to visit in 2021
3D map of tourist attractions developed in Kyrgyzstan
New head of Tourism Department appointed in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Kumtor operates normally, but workers could be fired for "improper" comments Kumtor operates normally, but workers could be fired for "improper" comments
Elections of rector at Kyrgyz State Medical Academy: Indira Kudaibergenova wins Elections of rector at Kyrgyz State Medical Academy: Indira Kudaibergenova wins
Hindus start praying to 'Corona goddess' Hindus start praying to 'Corona goddess'
Heads of Government of CIS countries sign number of documents. List Heads of Government of CIS countries sign number of documents. List
2 June, Wednesday
15:49
Indoor playgrounds in shopping centers of Bishkek allowed to open Indoor playgrounds in shopping centers of Bishkek allow...
15:36
22 people get food poisoning in Bishkek, canteen fined 15,000 soms
15:06
Rally in support of Orhan Inandi held on Old Square of Bishkek
14:58
Criminal case initiated on disappearance of Orhan Inandi
14:43
Kyrgyzstan develops Tourism Development Strategy until 2030