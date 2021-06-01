14:07
USD 83.62
EUR 102.00
RUB 1.14
English

COVID-19: Flow of tourists to Kyrgyzstan not expected due to world situation

Kyrgyzstan has a good chance to increase the flow of tourists after the coronavirus pandemic. The President of the Association of Tour Operators Sergei Glukhoverov told at a press conference.

According to him, foreign guests are attracted by the mountains in our country.

Related news
Service centers for tourists to be built in Issyk-Kul region, Osh city
«We hope that the tourist flow will increase. But the main problem now is how to live up to this time. No matter how hard we try to actively advertise Kyrgyzstan, the situation does not change. Many countries do not allow their citizens to travel, there are still lockdowns in some states. Due to the situation in the world, the flow of cultural tourists is not expected this year,» he said.

Issyk-Kul hotels and guest houses will be able to survive due to the fact that the number of flights to Tamchi from different regions of Russia has been increased. As for remote regions, the forecasts are disappointing.

Earlier it was reported that foreign tourists who have been vaccinated against coronavirus will be able to visit Kyrgyzstan.
link: https://24.kg/english/195958/
views: 75
Print
Related
Service centers for tourists to be built in Issyk-Kul region, Osh city
Only vaccinated tourists to be able to come to Kyrgyzstan this season
Cholpon-Ata hosts International Tourism Exhibition
Sadyr Japarov: Development of tourism depends on political stability
Over 700 police officers to ensure safety of tourists in Issyk-Kul region
Sadyr Japarov promises to open all resorts for tourists in summer
Kyrgyzstan gets into top 12 recommended places to visit in 2021
3D map of tourist attractions developed in Kyrgyzstan
New head of Tourism Department appointed in Kyrgyzstan
UNDP: Volume of tourist business in Kyrgyzstan decreases by almost 90 percent
Popular
Kumtor operates normally, but workers could be fired for "improper" comments Kumtor operates normally, but workers could be fired for "improper" comments
Elections of rector at Kyrgyz State Medical Academy: Indira Kudaibergenova wins Elections of rector at Kyrgyz State Medical Academy: Indira Kudaibergenova wins
Heads of Government of CIS countries sign number of documents. List Heads of Government of CIS countries sign number of documents. List
Hindus start praying to 'Corona goddess' Hindus start praying to 'Corona goddess'
1 June, Tuesday
14:02
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 170.5 million people globally Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 170.5 mill...
13:50
COVID-19: Flow of tourists to Kyrgyzstan not expected due to world situation
13:31
Service centers for tourists to be built in Issyk-Kul region, Osh city
13:24
Kumtor case: SCNS interrogates Maksat Sabirov
12:42
Kumtor case: Deputy Ryskeldi Mombekov summoned for interrogation