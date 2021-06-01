COVID-19: Flow of tourists to Kyrgyzstan not expected due to world situation

Kyrgyzstan has a good chance to increase the flow of tourists after the coronavirus pandemic. The President of the Association of Tour Operators Sergei Glukhoverov told at a press conference.

According to him, foreign guests are attracted by the mountains in our country.

«We hope that the tourist flow will increase. But the main problem now is how to live up to this time. No matter how hard we try to actively advertise Kyrgyzstan, the situation does not change. Many countries do not allow their citizens to travel, there are still lockdowns in some states. Due to the situation in the world, the flow of cultural tourists is not expected this year,» he said.

Issyk-Kul hotels and guest houses will be able to survive due to the fact that the number of flights to Tamchi from different regions of Russia has been increased. As for remote regions, the forecasts are disappointing.

Earlier it was reported that foreign tourists who have been vaccinated against coronavirus will be able to visit Kyrgyzstan.