Rally with demand to find Orhan Inandi held near Turkish Embassy in Bishkek

A rally is being held near the Embassy of Turkey in Bishkek again.

There are about 60 people who demand to find Orhan Inandi, who went missing on May 31.

According to the protesters, the president of Sapat international educational institution was kidnapped, they believe that the special services of Turkey were involved in his abduction.

The diplomatic mission of Turkey does not react in any way and does not comment on the disappearance of the citizen of Kyrgyzstan and the native of Turkey.

Lawyer Zootbek Kudaibergenov said earlier that, according to unconfirmed information, Orhan Inandi was being held by force in Bishkek.

The whereabouts of Orhan Inandi are unknown. Last time he got in touch by phone on May 31 at about 18.00. An investigative-operational group has been formed. The international educational institution Sapat asks for help in search for him. The President Sadyr Japarov also instructed the State Committee for National Security and the Ministry of Internal Affairs to step up investigative and operational measures to find the citizen of Kyrgyzstan.

According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, an investigative and operational group was created from among experienced investigators and detectives of the ministry, the Central Internal Affairs Department of the capital and the Internal Affairs Department of the Oktyabrsky district of Bishkek. All the necessary investigative actions and search measures aimed at establishing whereabouts of citizen Orhan Inandi are carried out.