Kumtor case: SCNS interrogates Maksat Sabirov

Former deputy of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan Maksat Sabirov was interrogated at the State Committee for National Security (SCNS) within Kumtor case. He told reporters.

According to the former deputy, he was a member of commission on Kumtor.

«I was interrogated as a witness, since in 2012 and 2013 I was a member of the commission on Kumtor. I cannot tell all the details of the interrogation,» Maksat Sabirov said.

Ex-Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Omurbek Babanov was detained within the Kumtor case. MPs Torobai Zulpukarov and Asylbek Jeenbekov were placed in the remand prison of SCNS for two months. Ex-Prime Minister Temir Sariev was interrogated. It turned out that later that the State Committee for National Security also interrogated the former MPs Tursuntai Salimov and Sergei Ibragimov.

Offices of Kumtor Gold Company were searched on May 15. It became known later that the investigative measures were carried out within a criminal case opened on the fact of corruption. The head of the State Committee for National Security, Kamchybek Tashiev, said that there have been four criminal cases related to the Kumtor mine.

Tengiz Bolturuk was appointed an external manager at the company.
