Kumtor case: Deputy Ryskeldi Mombekov summoned for interrogation

Deputy of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan Ryskeldi Mombekov was summoned for interrogation by the State Committee for National Security (SCNS). He told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, the day before he received a call from a man who introduced himself as an employee of the State Committee for National Security and summoned him for interrogation. The deputy asked to send a summons.

«He asked me for my place of residence in order to hand over the summons. I asked about the case within which I has been summoned. The employee replied that it was Kumtor case. What do I have to do with this case? I was not a deputy of the fifth convocation, I was not a member of the government, I did not work in the civil service. I am waiting for an official summons,» Ryskeldi Mombekov said.

Ex-Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Omurbek Babanov was detained within the Kumtor case. MPs Torobai Zulpukarov and Asylbek Jeenbekov were placed in the remand prison of SCNS for two months. Ex-Prime Minister Temir Sariev was interrogated. It turned out that later that the State Committee for National Security also interrogated the former MPs Tursuntai Salimov and Sergei Ibragimov.

Offices of Kumtor Gold Company were searched on May 15. It became known later that the investigative measures were carried out within a criminal case opened on the fact of corruption. The head of the State Committee for National Security, Kamchybek Tashiev, said that there have been four criminal cases related to the Kumtor mine.

Tengiz Bolturuk was appointed an external manager at the company.