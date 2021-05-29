Elections of rector at Kyrgyz State Medical Academy: Indira Kudaibergenova wins

Elections of rector has ended at the Kyrgyz State Medical Academy. The higher education institution informed 24.kg news agency.

In total, 731 out of 792 people took part in the voting. 698 people voted for the current rector of the academy Indira Kudaibergenova, 33 voted against.

Four people ran for the post: Doctor of Medical Sciences, Professor Ziyabidin Aidarov, Doctor of Medical Sciences, Professor Indira Kudaibergenova, Doctor of Medical Sciences, Professor Erkin Alymbaev, Doctor of Medical Sciences, Professor Dzholdoshbek Sharshenbiev.

The educational institution noted that the order of the State Secretary of the Ministry of Education Kalysbek Shadykhanov to cancel the elections was received yesterday evening, but the Academic Council decided to hold them anyway.