12:35
USD 83.63
EUR 101.99
RUB 1.14
English

Elections of rector begin at Kyrgyz State Medical Academy

Rector elections have begun at the Kyrgyz State Medical Academy (KSMA). The higher education institution informed 24.kg news agency.

The educational institution noted that the order of the State Secretary of the Ministry of Education Kalysbek Shadykhanov to cancel the elections came yesterday evening, but the Academic Council decided to hold them anyway.

The voting has begun. It is expected that about 800 people will take part in it, about 700 are present.

Four people apply for the post: Doctor of Medical Sciences, Professor Ziyabidin Aidarov, Doctor of Medical Sciences, Professor Indira Kudaibergenova, Doctor of Medical Sciences, Professor Erkin Alymbaev, Doctor of Medical Sciences, Professor Dzholdoshbek Sharshenbiev.
link: https://24.kg/english/195688/
views: 119
Print
Related
Repeat elections in three cities to cost Kyrgyzstan 48,344,000 soms
CEC schedules mayoral elections in four cities for June 11
Number of voters abroad grows by almost 10,000 people
Kyrgyz State Medical Academy stops online education for foreigners
Kyrgyzstanis trust voting results, but not candidates' expenses
Local elections to cost state budget of Kyrgyzstan 422,231,000 soms
CEC of Kyrgyzstan hopes to save money on holding local elections, referendum
Election threshold of 7 percent to be preserved in local elections
CEC of Kyrgyzstan names candidates it could give election deposit back
State Duma Chairman: USA should learn from Kyrgyzstan how to hold elections
Popular
WHO predicts emergence of new deadly virus WHO predicts emergence of new deadly virus
Sadyr Japarov tells Vladimir Putin about treatment with aconite Sadyr Japarov tells Vladimir Putin about treatment with aconite
Borders, security: Meeting between Putin and Japarov in expert assessment Borders, security: Meeting between Putin and Japarov in expert assessment
Supreme Court mitigates sentence for citizen of Afghanistan Kamran Shenwari Supreme Court mitigates sentence for citizen of Afghanistan Kamran Shenwari
29 May, Saturday
11:57
11 more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan 11 more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in K...
11:54
Nine patients die in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus for 24 hours
11:51
3,402 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 445 - in serious condition
11:39
356 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 104,222 in total
11:35
Elections of rector begin at Kyrgyz State Medical Academy