Elections of rector begin at Kyrgyz State Medical Academy

Rector elections have begun at the Kyrgyz State Medical Academy (KSMA). The higher education institution informed 24.kg news agency.

The educational institution noted that the order of the State Secretary of the Ministry of Education Kalysbek Shadykhanov to cancel the elections came yesterday evening, but the Academic Council decided to hold them anyway.

The voting has begun. It is expected that about 800 people will take part in it, about 700 are present.

Four people apply for the post: Doctor of Medical Sciences, Professor Ziyabidin Aidarov, Doctor of Medical Sciences, Professor Indira Kudaibergenova, Doctor of Medical Sciences, Professor Erkin Alymbaev, Doctor of Medical Sciences, Professor Dzholdoshbek Sharshenbiev.