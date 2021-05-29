Foreign Affairs Ministers of Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan hold talks

Deputy Prime Minister — Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tleuberdi, who arrived in Bishkek on an official visit, held a number of meetings. The Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in the Kyrgyz Republic reports.

He met with his Kyrgyz counterpart Ruslan Kazakbaev. The parties compared notes on a wide range of topical issues of bilateral cooperation, on regional and international agendas, and also outlined specific measures for speedy implementation of the agreements reached at the highest and high levels.

They discussed ways of increasing bilateral trade, development of industrial cooperation and strengthening cultural and humanitarian ties.

Particular attention was paid to the issues of investment protection and cooperation in the water and energy sector.

Mukhtar Tleuberdi noted that Kazakhstan highly appreciates the good-neighborly and allied relations with Kyrgyzstan that have developed over the years of sovereign development, fixed in key bilateral documents: the Treaty of Eternal Friendship and the Treaty of Allied Relations.

«The top leadership of our country always adheres to the course of close rapprochement with your republic. We are sincerely interested in peace and stability in fraternal Kyrgyzstan,» he said.

Ruslan Kazakbaev thanked the Kazakh side for constant support, in particular, he especially noted the humanitarian assistance provided by Kazakhstan in the difficult conditions of the pandemic.

«Kazakhstan is a fraternal republic for us, an eternal friend, reliable ally and strategic partner. I would like to note the invaluable role of the first President — Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev in building trusting and truly fraternal relations of mutually beneficial cooperation. President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev continues the political course aimed at strengthening interaction with our country,» the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic said.

Kazakhstan is one of the largest investors in the Kyrgyz economy. The accumulated volume of direct investments from 2005 to 2020 amounted to more than $ 1 billion.

In accordance with the agreements at the highest level, organization of cross days of cultures, opening of monuments to Abai in Bishkek and Manas in Nur-Sultan and the development of joint educational programs are being worked out. Kazakhstan plans to increase the annual quotas for training of Kyrgyz youth in the universities of the Republic of Kazakhstan. The possibility of opening of branches of leading Kazakhstani universities in Bishkek is also being studied.