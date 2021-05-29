Zhanybek Abirov suspected of abuse of office

The Chairman of the Bishkek City Council, Zhanybek Abirov, is suspected of abuse of office. Press service of the Prosecutor General’s Office of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The facts were revealed during an audit of the observance of the anti-corruption legislation by the City Hall and the City Council.

«It has been found out that by artificially increasing the predicted income of the capital’s budget, employees of municipal services have received illegal salary increments in the amount of two salaries from budget funds by equating their functional duties with particularly important and responsible work. As a result, the salary of the chairman of the Bishkek City Council and the mayor of the city amounted to 120,000 and 150,000 soms, respectively, and the damage caused to the state from 2019 to the first quarter of this year amounted to 214,581,700 soms,» the statement says.

At the same time, when the draft city budget was approved, the issue of establishing illegal salary increments was left without discussion.

The materials collected in relation to Zhanybek Abirov and other officials were registered on the grounds of a crime under Article 320 «Abuse of official position» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. Pre-trial proceedings have begun.