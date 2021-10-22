Head of Internal Affairs Department of Oktyabrsky district detained in Bishkek

Ulan Aaliev, head of the Department of Internal Affairs of Oktyabrsky district, was detained in Bishkek. Own sources told 24.kg news agency.

An officer of the Department of Internal Affairs of Leninsky district and an investigator of the Department of Internal Affairs of Oktyabrsky district of the capital were detained together with him.

«According to preliminary data, all of them were detained for abuse of office during the arrest of Asyla Talipova, a suspect in fraud. The criminal case is being investigated by the investigators of the Military and the Prosecutor General’s Office,» the sources said.

A lawyer Kanat Khasanov held a one-man picket near the building of the Central Internal Affairs Department of the capital demanding to release the woman suspected of fraud. According to the lawyer, the mother of six children was unreasonably detained and placed in the pre-trial detention facility 1 in Bishkek. The day after the rally, Asyla Talipova was placed under house arrest.