17:25
USD 84.80
EUR 98.72
RUB 1.19
English

Head of Internal Affairs Department of Oktyabrsky district detained in Bishkek

Ulan Aaliev, head of the Department of Internal Affairs of Oktyabrsky district, was detained in Bishkek. Own sources told 24.kg news agency.

An officer of the Department of Internal Affairs of Leninsky district and an investigator of the Department of Internal Affairs of Oktyabrsky district of the capital were detained together with him.

«According to preliminary data, all of them were detained for abuse of office during the arrest of Asyla Talipova, a suspect in fraud. The criminal case is being investigated by the investigators of the Military and the Prosecutor General’s Office,» the sources said.

A lawyer Kanat Khasanov held a one-man picket near the building of the Central Internal Affairs Department of the capital demanding to release the woman suspected of fraud. According to the lawyer, the mother of six children was unreasonably detained and placed in the pre-trial detention facility 1 in Bishkek. The day after the rally, Asyla Talipova was placed under house arrest.
link: https://24.kg/english/211317/
views: 150
Print
Related
First Deputy Director of State Border Service of Kyrgyzstan detained
SCNS detains relative of ex-head of Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan
Taiyrbek Sarpashev placed in remand prison of SCNS again
Director of Dordoi-Dyikan market Erkin Salymbekov detained in Bishkek
Mayor of Nookat and City Council deputy detained
Ex-head of Cadastre for Kara-Suu district of Osh region detained
Deputy Director of Suzak branch of Cadastre detained in Jalal-Abad region
ECHR banns deportation of Valentina Chupik from Russia
Human rights activist Valentina Chupik detained at Sheremetyevo airport
Kumtor case: Daniyar Narymbaev remanded in custody for two months
Popular
Consulate General of Kyrgyzstan to be opened in Antalya city Consulate General of Kyrgyzstan to be opened in Antalya city
Aida Kasymalieva to become official representative of Kyrgyzstan to UN Aida Kasymalieva to become official representative of Kyrgyzstan to UN
Personnel changes take place in Presidential Executive Office Personnel changes take place in Presidential Executive Office
9 villages in Kyrgyzstan receive $35,000 for implementation of social projects 9 villages in Kyrgyzstan receive $35,000 for implementation of social projects
22 October, Friday
16:25
President Sadyr Japarov to hold press conference for media President Sadyr Japarov to hold press conference for me...
16:12
COVID-19: Health Ministry of Kyrgyzstan expects up to 300 new cases daily
16:00
Expert predicts escalation of regional conflicts in 2022
15:54
Head of Internal Affairs Department of Oktyabrsky district detained in Bishkek
15:47
COVID-19: One-fifth of Kyrgyzstanis fully vaccinated