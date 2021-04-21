Kubanychbek Zhumaliev gives up his deputy seat

Kubanychbek Zhumaliev is no longer a deputy of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan. The decision was made today at a meeting of the Central Election Commission.

He wrote a statement on early termination of his deputy powers.

Amankul Toktomambetov came to Parliament instead of him.

Kubanychbek Zhumaliev is suspected of illegal obtaining of a license for educational activities when being a deputy. He was placed in the pre-trial detention center of the State Committee for National Security. It was reported earlier that Zhumaliev was diagnosed with a disease of the cardiovascular system and was transported to Bicard clinic. Several weeks later he was returned to the pre-trial detention center. The deputy paid the state 1 billion soms and was released on recognizance not to leave the city.