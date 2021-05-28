18:21
Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan arrives in Kyrgyzstan

Foreign Affairs Minister of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tleuberdi arrived in Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the Foreign Ministry of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

Within the framework of the two-day visit, he is to meet with the President Sadyr Japarov, Speaker of the Parliament Talant Mamytov and his counterpart Ruslan Kazakbaev.

«During the upcoming talks, it is planned to consider issues on the agenda of Kyrgyz-Kazakh cooperation in political, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres, regional security and border cooperation, as well as multilateral interaction of mutual interest,» the statement says.

Special attention will be paid to the issues of elimination of barriers in mutual trade and unimpeded crossing of the Kyrgyz-Kazakh state border by the freight carriers.
