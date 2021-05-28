16:50
Killed at border servicemen posthumously awarded Erdik medal

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov signed a decree according to which servicemen of the Border Service of the State Committee for National Security were posthumously awarded with Erdik medals. The Information Policy Department of the Presidential Executive Office reported.

For their courage in the performance of military duty, the following servicemen were awarded posthumously:

  • Captain of the Border Service of the State Committee for National Security Kubanychbekov Esentur Kubanychbekovich;
  • Captain of the Border Service of the State Committee for National Security Manasbek uulu Nursultan;
  • Warrant officer of the Border Service of the State Committee for National Security Yuldashev Bekzodbek Davlatbekovich.

In total, 190 Kyrgyzstanis suffered in the border conflict, 36 people were killed, including children. More than 40,000 people have been evacuated from the conflict zone.
