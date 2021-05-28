Sadyr Japarov inspects construction of bypass road in Ak-Sai

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov got acquainted with progress of construction of Min-Bulak — Chorgo — Ak-Sai road in Batken region. Presidential press service reported.

The main purpose of this road is to provide a bypass route around the territory of Tajikistan to Ak-Sai village in Batken region.

Its length is 48 kilometers. Work has begun on seven of them, design and estimate documentation has been prepared for the site, which runs through the high-mountain pass.

It is noted that the head of state attaches great importance to construction of the road to Ak-Sai village, which is of strategic nature.

Sadyr Japarov noted the importance of building internal roads in general, which are one of the main factors of economic growth and sustainable development of the regions.