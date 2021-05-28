Recommendations of National Torture Prevention Center not implemented

Recommendations of the National Center for Prevention of Torture are not always implemented. Deputy of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan Natalya Nikitenko told at a round table discussion.

According to her, the Kyrgyz Republic is one of the first countries in Central Asia that has recognized the problem of torture.

«Other countries show low statistics on torture, but this is hardly the case. In this regard, we recognized the problem and announced the fight against this phenomenon. First of all, we need to change the consciousness of people. The National Center for Prevention of Torture was established in the Kyrgyz Republic at the legislative level. This center works, but the recommendations of the center are not always accepted by government agencies,» Natalya Nikitenko said.