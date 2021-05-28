12:16
USD 83.38
EUR 101.58
RUB 1.14
English

Recommendations of National Torture Prevention Center not implemented

Recommendations of the National Center for Prevention of Torture are not always implemented. Deputy of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan Natalya Nikitenko told at a round table discussion.

According to her, the Kyrgyz Republic is one of the first countries in Central Asia that has recognized the problem of torture.

«Other countries show low statistics on torture, but this is hardly the case. In this regard, we recognized the problem and announced the fight against this phenomenon. First of all, we need to change the consciousness of people. The National Center for Prevention of Torture was established in the Kyrgyz Republic at the legislative level. This center works, but the recommendations of the center are not always accepted by government agencies,» Natalya Nikitenko said.
link: https://24.kg/english/195540/
views: 76
Print
Related
PPE, tablets, laptops handed over to National Torture Prevention Center
National Torture Prevention Center: Murat Sutalinov should be released
Torture Prevention Center employees not allowed into military units
Financial irregularities found at National Center for Torture Prevention
National Center for Torture Prevention announces competition for logo
Torture Prevention Center employees not allowed to visit Azimzhan Askarov
National Torture Prevention Center registers 44 torture statements in 4 months
Police officers of Chui region - leaders in torture use
Torture problem in Kyrgyzstan remains acute
EU already spent € 1,000,000 on combating torture projects in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Amazon gives Kyrgyzstan opportunity to trade directly Amazon gives Kyrgyzstan opportunity to trade directly
Vladimir Putin about border, relations with Kyrgyzstan and vaccine Vladimir Putin about border, relations with Kyrgyzstan and vaccine
Kyrgyzaltyn denies transfer of $ 29 million to unauthorized bank account Kyrgyzaltyn denies transfer of $ 29 million to unauthorized bank account
Meeting of Sadyr Japarov with Vladimir Putin begins in Sochi Meeting of Sadyr Japarov with Vladimir Putin begins in Sochi
28 May, Friday
11:57
283 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 103,866 in total 283 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrg...
11:53
Recommendations of National Torture Prevention Center not implemented
11:26
UNICEF calls for adoption of draft new version of Child Code
11:12
Extradition of Kyrgyzstani to Tajikistan: Consulate staff to meet with detainee
10:58
Repeat elections in three cities scheduled for July 11
27 May, Thursday
18:22
National football team of Kyrgyzstan moves one line down in FIFA ranking
18:14
Head of Elite House construction company detained in Bishkek
18:09
Former MP becomes head of State Intellectual Property Agency
17:58
Special status of Batken: Cabinet tells about preferences for region