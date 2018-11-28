National Center for Torture Prevention announces competition for logo

The National Center for Torture Prevention decided that it needed a new logo. In search of the best option, a competition, timed to the 70th anniversary of the adoption of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, was announced.

A logo should not contain a text, the work can be done in color or in black and white. The design should be presented only in a digital format, and the size of a logo should not exceed 15×15 centimeters in volume.

The work should not contain a design or drawing that has previously been used in another field. Participants can send their projects until December 6. A winner will be announced on December 7.

Projects should be sent to pm.kyrgyzstan@gmail.com, be sure to include your full name and contact details.