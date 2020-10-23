PPE, tablets, laptops handed over to National Torture Prevention Center

PPE, tablets and laptops have been donated to the National Center for Prevention of Torture of Kyrgyzstan. The organization reported.

Within framework of the project implemented by the Center for Protection of Public Interests Public Foundation, with the support of Soros Foundation — Kyrgyzstan, ceremony of handing over the personal protective equipment (84 disposable medical gowns, 100 respiratory masks, 100 medical caps, 300 pairs of shoe covers and 100 pairs of gloves), two laptops and six tablets has taken place.

«The computer equipment will improve the technical infrastructure of the center. Personal protective equipment will allow the national center to continue its work in the same mode amid the unfavorable epidemiological situation due to COVID-19,» the center concluded.