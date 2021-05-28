12:16
Extradition of Kyrgyzstani to Tajikistan: Consulate staff to meet with detainee

Consulate officers in the Russian Federation will meet with a citizen of Kyrgyzstan, Esen Mazhitov, who was detained in Russia at the request of the Interior Ministry of Tajikistan. The Foreign Affairs Ministry informed 24.kg news agency.

Earlier, the deputy Burul Amanova said at a meeting of the Parliament that Tajikistan continues to demand extradition of the citizen of Kyrgyzstan, Esen Mazhitov. According to her, none of the state bodies provides assistance to the citizen.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the ministry and the Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in Russia have been carrying out the necessary work to protect the rights and interests of Esen Mazhitov since the moment of receiving information about his detention.

«A meeting of consular officials of the Embassy with the citizen Esen Mazhitov is planned at the place of his detention,» the Foreign Ministry said. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs also noted that the responsible officials of the ministry and the Embassy have established and maintain constant communication with the lawyer of the Kyrgyzstani.

«This issue is under the special control of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the diplomatic mission of the Kyrgyz Republic in Moscow,» the ministry said.

The resident of Kok-Tash village in Batken region, Esen Mazhitov, was detained on April 18 in Nizhny Novgorod (Russia) at the request of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Tajikistan. According to his relatives, the Tajik authorities opened a criminal case against him on the fact of conflict at the border on May 8 last year. Esen Mazhitov is accused of participation in the riots.

On May 10, Esen Mazhitov’s son met with President Sadyr Japarov. The head of state promised to help his father.
