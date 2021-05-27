Employees of trade unions hold another rally

Employees of the Federation of Trade Unions hold a rally near the building of the Supreme Court in Bishkek.

About 70 people demand from judges not to satisfy the complaint of Mirbek Asanakunov against the rulings of the Pervomaisky District and Bishkek City Courts.

Earlier, the two courts imposed a ban on the use of premises, the right to sign, and financial transactions by the former head of the Federation.

According to the chairman of the trade unions of forest workers, Kanatbek Osmonov, Mirbek Asanakunov appealed against the decisions of the previous instances in the Supreme Court.

«The court hearing is to be held tomorrow, but Mirbek Asanakunov is now in the building of the Supreme Court of the Kyrgyz Republic. Perhaps, he is putting pressure on the members of the court and asks to suspend the rulings of the previous instances,» he said.

Scandal in the trade unions has been going on for over a year. Litigation over real chairman of the federation continues to this day. On February 5, at a meeting of the council of the highest governing body of the federation, a decision was made to remove Mirbek Asanakunov from the post of chairman. Federation members have repeatedly stated about pressure from Mirbek Asanakunov.

Sagyn Bozgunbaev was registered as the Chairman of the Federation of Trade Unions of Kyrgyzstan in the justice authorities. However, not everyone accepted this appointment.