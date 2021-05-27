11:57
MFA of Tajikistan asks citizens to refrain from traveling to Kyrgyzstan

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan asks citizens to refrain from any travel to Kyrgyzstan or transit to other countries through the territory of the Kyrgyz Republic. The appeal was posted on the website of the ministry.

It is connected with adoption by the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan of an order on complete cessation of crossing the state border with Tajikistan.

«Legal entities and individual entrepreneurs of Tajikistan, engaged in freight and passenger transportation by any type of transport, should not use the territory of Kyrgyzstan, but carry out it using alternative routes through third countries,» the appeal says.

Earlier, citizens of Tajikistan who arrived in Bishkek were sent back to Dushanbe.
