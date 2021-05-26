Bishkek City Hall discusses supply of Russian buses

Meeting of the acting mayor of Bishkek Baktybek Kudaibergenov with representatives of the Trade Representation of Russia in Kyrgyzstan and GAZ Group automotive holding was held in the City Hall today. Press service of the Bishkek City Hall reported.

Participants of the meeting discussed the possibility of supplying gas-powered buses for Bishkek, as well as attracting financing from the financial structures of the Russian Federation.

«Baktybek Kudaibergenov thanked the participants for the visit and expressed readiness of the City Hall to consider possible ways of cooperation and support the proposal of the Trade Representation,» the press service noted.

The Bishkek City Hall added that as part of the fight against smog, 350 gas-powered buses will be delivered to Bishkek, a memorandum of cooperation has been previously signed between the City Hall and Eco Passenger Transportation company.