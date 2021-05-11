17:38
350 buses running on gas to be delivered to Bishkek

At least 350 buses running on gas will be delivered to Bishkek. Press service of the capital’s City Hall reported.

The head of the City Transport Department Emil Unkuev and the director of the company Kapar Usubamatov signed a Memorandum of Cooperation between the Bishkek City Hall and Eco Passenger Transportation company.

Eco Passenger Transportation company undertakes to deliver at least 350 eco-friendly buses running on gas engine fuel of Japanese ISUZU brand made in Uzbekistan within a year. It is assumed that the first batch of the buses could start serving the routes by July 1, 2021.

During 2022-2023, the company plans to increase the number of gas-powered buses to 1,000.

«A month ago, we reached an agreement on signing this memorandum during a meeting with Uzbek partners Samarkand Automobile Plant LLC (SamAuto),» the City Hall added.

The City Hall did not voice the cost of the transport, the conditions for its purchase, noting that they would provide information when the contract is ready.
