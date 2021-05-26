Draft law on status of Batken region to be finalized

The draft law on the status of Batken region of Kyrgyzstan will be finalized taking into account the proposals and comments made. The First Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Aibek Dzhunushaliev announced at a meeting.

According to him, it is planned to draw up a program for development of the region and a roadmap for its implementation. An interdepartmental working group will be created, which, by agreement, will also include deputies of the Parliament and heads of relevant state bodies. Proposals of the heads of state bodies on amendments and clarification of certain norms of the draft law were also voiced at the meeting. In particular, these are development and submission to Parliament of a package of bills, including amendments to the Tax Code, the Investment Code that is being developed, and the law on public procurement.

The draft law on granting a special status to Batken region was developed following instruction of the President in order to create conditions for the social and economic development of Batken region. It was posted on the official website of the Cabinet of Ministers for public comment on April 2, 2021. Taking into account the proposals and comments received, the draft law was finalized and approved by the government decree dated May 3, 2021 No. 178 and submitted to the Parliament as an urgent. The document has already been adopted in the first reading.