One person was killed in a traffic accident in Issyk-Ata district of Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations reported.

The traffic accident occurred today at 06.12 on the 49th kilometer of Bishkek — Naryn — Torugart highway. The driver of Honda Odyssey lost control of the car and it turned over. The 23-year-old man died at the scene.

Rescuers handed his body over to police officers.