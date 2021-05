Zalkarbek Karybekov, Deputy Chairman of the State Registration Service under the Ministry of Justice of Kyrgyzstan, Zalkarbek Karybekov, was entrusted with the duties of the head of the state service.

The Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Ulukbek Maripov signed the corresponding order on May 20.

Akyn Mambetaliev previously took the post of Chairman of the State Registration Service.