The head of the State Registration Service of Kyrgyzstan Almaz Mambetov was relieved of his post. The information was confirmed in the Government.

At the same time, it is still unknown whether the official resigned at his own request or he was fired for any violations.

Recall, Almaz Mambetov has worked at the post for less than one year. He was appointed the head of the SRS in April 2019 after resignation of Alina Shaikova.