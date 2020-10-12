All units of State Registration Service of Kyrgyzstan to start working as usual

All units of the State Registration Service (SRS) of Kyrgyzstan will resume work as usual from October 12. The press service of the state agency reported.

Public Service Centers, departments of Unaa state institution, Kyrgyzpochtasy state enterprise, archives resume their work today.

«Citizens will be able to get advice on the services of the SRS from 9.00 to 18.00 at the call center number 119,» the SRS reports.

Recall, all units of the SRS in Bishkek were closed on October 9 due to the unstable situation.