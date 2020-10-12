09:41
USD 79.62
EUR 93.55
RUB 1.02
English

All units of State Registration Service of Kyrgyzstan to start working as usual

All units of the State Registration Service (SRS) of Kyrgyzstan will resume work as usual from October 12. The press service of the state agency reported.

Public Service Centers, departments of Unaa state institution, Kyrgyzpochtasy state enterprise, archives resume their work today.

«Citizens will be able to get advice on the services of the SRS from 9.00 to 18.00 at the call center number 119,» the SRS reports.

Recall, all units of the SRS in Bishkek were closed on October 9 due to the unstable situation.
link: https://24.kg/english/168812/
views: 42
Print
Related
New head of State Registration Service of Kyrgyzstan appointed
Head of State Registration Service Almaz Mambetov dismissed
Kyrgyzstan lacks public service centers
Minor Kyrgyzstanis to leave country on foreign passport
Dastan Dogoyev appointed head of State Registration Service
Cabinet recognizes work of SRS unsatisfactory
Taiyrbek Sarpashev resigns. Temporarily
Popular
State of emergency and curfew to be imposed in Bishkek from October 10 State of emergency and curfew to be imposed in Bishkek from October 10
State of emergency imposed in Bishkek State of emergency imposed in Bishkek
Riots in Bishkek: Farid Niyazov released Riots in Bishkek: Farid Niyazov released
Interior Ministry explains procedure for imposing state of emergency in Bishkek Interior Ministry explains procedure for imposing state of emergency in Bishkek
12 October, Monday
09:32
All units of State Registration Service of Kyrgyzstan to start working as usual All units of State Registration Service of Kyrgyzstan...
09:27
Sooronbai Jeenbekov meets with ex-head of state Roza Otunbayeva
10 October, Saturday
22:08
Riots in Bishkek: Farid Niyazov released
22:03
Riots in Bishkek: Police detain Temirlan Sultanbekov
21:53
Prime Minister Japarov not going to pursue his political opponents
21:45
Sadyr Japarov: Raiymbek Matraimov is wanted by law enforcement officers
21:39
Kyrgyzstan awaits constitutional reform