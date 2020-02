Akyn Mambetaliev was appointed the Chairman of the State Registration Service under the Government of the Kyrgyz Republic. The corresponding order was signed by the Prime Minister Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev.

Recall, Almaz Mambetov was dismissed on February 13. He was appointed in April 2019 after the resignation of Alina Shaikova.

The new head of the SRS was a Deputy Director of Infocom state company. He is 34 years old.