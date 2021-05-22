Vladimir Putin: Food prices are growing amid unstable global environment

«The problems associated with sharp fluctuations in prices for socially important products are exacerbated amid an unstable global environment,» Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council.

According to him, Russia is grateful to its partners for supporting the Russian initiative to normalize the situation in this area. The Russian Federation has specific decisions on this issue.

«In particular, not so long ago the Eurasian Economic Commission made specific decisions aimed at consolidating the pricing policy of the EAEU states in the sugar market. Measures should be taken equally promptly for other types of products, if necessary,» Vladimir Putin said.

The President of Russia stressed that the issues of strengthening the single common market, removal of unnecessary barriers and restrictions on the path of trade in goods and services also require attention.