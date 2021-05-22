09:39
USD 83.78
EUR 102.41
RUB 1.14
English

Vladimir Putin: Food prices are growing amid unstable global environment

«The problems associated with sharp fluctuations in prices for socially important products are exacerbated amid an unstable global environment,» Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council.

According to him, Russia is grateful to its partners for supporting the Russian initiative to normalize the situation in this area. The Russian Federation has specific decisions on this issue.

«In particular, not so long ago the Eurasian Economic Commission made specific decisions aimed at consolidating the pricing policy of the EAEU states in the sugar market. Measures should be taken equally promptly for other types of products, if necessary,» Vladimir Putin said.

The President of Russia stressed that the issues of strengthening the single common market, removal of unnecessary barriers and restrictions on the path of trade in goods and services also require attention.
link: https://24.kg/english/194872/
views: 65
Print
Related
Sadyr Japarov and Vladimir Putin to discuss border problems
Nazarbayev: There are forces that do not want cooperation in EAEU region
Sadyr Japarov: Integration into EAEU is priority area for Kyrgyzstan
Presidents of EAEU countries to participate in online summit
Vladimir Putin announces upcoming launch of fourth vaccine against COVID-19
Sadyr Japarov and Vladimir Putin to meet in Sochi
Digital project of EAEU countries Work without Borders to start on July 1
Sadyr Japarov and Vladimir Putin discuss border conflict
Russian President has no plans to hold phone talks with Sadyr Japarov
Vladimir Putin and Emomali Rahmon discuss border conflict with Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Kumtor developments: Business Ombudsman calls parties for negotiations Kumtor developments: Business Ombudsman calls parties for negotiations
Kumtor developments: Government officials of Canada issue statement Kumtor developments: Government officials of Canada issue statement
Vladimir Putin announces upcoming launch of fourth vaccine against COVID-19 Vladimir Putin announces upcoming launch of fourth vaccine against COVID-19
4,500 tons of flour delivered to Bishkek from Kazakhstan as humanitarian aid 4,500 tons of flour delivered to Bishkek from Kazakhstan as humanitarian aid
22 May, Saturday
09:27
Acting Chairman of State Registration Service of Kyrgyzstan appointed Acting Chairman of State Registration Service of Kyrgyz...
09:19
Vladimir Putin: Food prices are growing amid unstable global environment
21 May, Friday
18:03
Corruption at Kumtor: Prosecutor General's Office announces details of case
17:56
Sadyr Japarov and Vladimir Putin to discuss border problems
17:44
Nazarbayev: There are forces that do not want cooperation in EAEU region
17:31
Sadyr Japarov: Integration into EAEU is priority area for Kyrgyzstan
17:17
Criminal case on beating medical student from Pakistan dropped