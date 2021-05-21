Loans of Batken residents affected by border conflict written off

Three commercial banks and one microcredit company wrote off loans to citizens affected by the armed conflict in Batken region of Kyrgyzstan. Press service of administration of Batken region reported.

Kompanion Bank wrote off loans of 17 citizens, and reduced interest rates for three more. The bank also provided humanitarian aid to the victims in the amount of 2 million soms, and in the amount of 25,000 soms — to a family whose house burned down.

In general, the decision to write off loans of the victims was made by the commercial banks Kompanion, RSK, Bai Tushum and Mol-Bulak microcredit company.

In particular, RSK Bank wrote off the loan of the deceased border guard, and suspended interest increase for seven families for six months. The bank also transferred 2,284,700 soms for the victims, and decided to allocate 10 million soms for issuing a soft loan to residents of border villages with an interest rate of 12 percent for three years with a break in payment for six months.

Bai Tushum Bank wrote off the loans of nine citizens and provided assistance for more than 100,000 soms.

In total, 190 Kyrgyzstanis suffered in the border conflict, 36 people were killed, including children. More than 40,000 people have been evacuated from the conflict zone.