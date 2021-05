Tengiz Bolturuk declined to say what salary he will receive as an external manager at Kumtor. Journalists asked him this question today at a press conference.

«We have a confidentiality agreement. I cannot voice any sums and details. I don’t have a habit of getting into someone else’s wallet at all,» Tengiz Bolturuk said.

The external manager of Kumtor earlier also refused to disclose what companies, including law firms, are involved in cooperation and how much they are paid.