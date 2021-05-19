Тengiz Bolturuk appointed external manager at Kumtor

Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Ulukbek Maripov met with the staff of Kumtor mine, where he introduced Tengiz Bolturuk, the temporary external manager of Kumtor Gold Company.

Ulukbek Maripov answered the questions of the mine workers about preservation of social benefits, salaries and future of the enterprise.

«The mine will not be shut down and will continue to operate as before. Employees will continue to receive their due payments, reductions are out of question. Our main goal is to improve the lives of ordinary citizens. Only through transparent and open work we can achieve this,» he said.

Tengiz Bolturuk was appointed to the position of external manager of Kumtor Gold Company CJSC upon recommendation of the State Property Management Fund.