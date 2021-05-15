17:59
Cholpon-Ata hosts International Tourism Exhibition

The International Tourism Exhibition-Fair Issyk-Kul ITF takes place in Rukh Ordo cultural center. The event was attended by the President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov.

According to the head of the World Confederation of Ethno Games project Ainura Temirbekova, the purpose of the event is to promote and develop Kyrgyzstan as a country of ecological and ethnic tourism.

«The tourism industry in Kyrgyzstan had a hard time last year due to COVID-19 pandemic. The sector lost up to 50 percent of its foreign earnings. Many organizations have had to change their occupation or shut down. As the first measures to ease the isolation regime began, the governments of many countries focused all their efforts on the development of domestic tourism. It is also necessary to raise the level of interest of local residents in domestic tourism in Kyrgyzstan and unleash the potential of attractions with a special emphasis on ecological and ethnic tourism,» Ainura Temirbekova said.

She also noted that 110 companies take part in the exhibition, including heads and specialists of travel agencies, foreign investors, experts of the tourism industry market, media representatives, as well as representatives of resorts, guest houses, hotels, airlines, foreign guests and partners.

The exhibition program consists of three parts, which will be held at three sites at different times:

— Exhibition-Fair Issyk-Kul ITF;

— Tourism Forum «Kyrgyzstan — Country of Tourism»;

— Rewarding the best participants of the tourism market in Kyrgyzstan and partners.

IITF 2021 is an annual meeting place for international companies, tour operators and agencies, representatives of government agencies in charge of development of tourism, airlines, hotels, carriers and the media sector.
