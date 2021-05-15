16:28
Sadyr Japarov: Development of tourism depends on political stability

The main goal of the state is to create favorable conditions for enterprises and organizations in the tourism industry. The President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov said at the International Tourism Exhibition.

According to him, in order to develop tourism in accordance with the requirements of the present day, the state should pay special attention to solving social, cultural, environmental and economic issues, this should be a key factor in state policy in the field of tourism.

«For example, first of all, preservation of cultural values, identity of the nation is the core of the rapprochement of the peoples of the world. Secondly, it is necessary to provide sustainable employment for the local population, reduce poverty and expand economic opportunities,» Sadyr Japarov said.

Development of tourism largely depends on political stability and government support in the country.

Sadyr Japarov

«The 2020 pandemic had a negative impact on development of the tourism industry in our country. The number of foreign tourists dropped sharply. To date, the number of tourists visiting Kyrgyzstan begins to increase again thanks to the efforts of government agencies and the tourism business.

The main reasons for arrival of foreign tourists are ecological attractiveness of Kyrgyzstan, beautiful nature of the mountain landscape, a variety of natural and climatic conditions, historical ties with the Great Silk Road, nomadic traditions, cultural wealth and hospitality of the Kyrgyz people,» Sadyr Japarov stressed.

Issyk-Kul ITF International Tourism Exhibition takes place in Issyk-Kul region today.
