A minor was detained in Bishkek on suspicion of murder of a woman and her daughter. Own sources told 24.kg news agency.

The suspect is 16 years old.

«It is known that he was an acquaintance of the deceased girl. According to preliminary data, the murder was committed because of a quarrel between the minor and the mother of the deceased,» the sources said.

The double murder occurred in Bishkek on May 12.