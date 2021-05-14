17:30
Kyrgyzaltyn: Centerra Gold pays salary to Tengiz Bolturuk

Tengiz Bolturuk is a member of the Board of Directors of Centerra Gold, and the remuneration, accordingly, is paid by this company. Kyrgyzaltyn OJSC informed 24.kg news agency.

The company noted that the joint appeal of its employees had previously been received by the Government’s Executive Office. It was written during the period of optimization of the activities of Kyrgyzaltyn OJSC. A working commission of the company was formed then, because the possible optimization of the company’s activities caused mass concern among the employees.

«Work of the commission has been completed to date. A complete analysis of the activities of the administrative staff and structural divisions of the company was carried out. A new structure of the company was developed and adopted by the Board of Directors for efficient operation of the company within the framework of optimization without reducing the number of employees. According to it, the staffing of Kyrgyzaltyn OJSC remained the same,» the company said.

In addition, the Chairman of the Board of Kyrgyzaltyn OJSC, Maratbek Cholponkulov, denied reports that the company was run by a citizen of Canada Tengiz Bolturuk. He reminded that Kyrgyzaltyn is an open joint stock company, and, according to the legislation, its executive body is the Board, headed by the chairman.

«As for the rest of the issues mentioned in the letter, it is impossible to provide information, since this information is a commercial secret in accordance with the legislation of Kyrgyzstan and internal local acts of the company,» Maratbek Cholponkulov said.

Staff of Kyrgyzaltyn OJSC made an appeal to the people of Kyrgyzstan and the President Sadyr Japarov that the company was taken over by a foreign citizen.
