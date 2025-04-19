Kyrgyzaltyn becomes owner of Kara-Balta Mining Plant

The state-owned company Kyrgyzaltyn has taken full control of the assets of the former Kara-Balta Mining Plant. This is stated in the report for 2024, published in Erkin-Too newspaper.

The main decision was the acquisition of 100 percent of the share in Kara-Balta Mining Company LLC, created on the basis of the restructured assets of the Kara-Balta Mining Plant.

The cost of the transaction was 322.9 million soms.

In addition, Kyrgyzaltyn received large property complexes for management:

More than 750 hectares of land on which tailings dumps and a sanitary protection zone are located, for free use for 49 years;

31 hectares of land, buildings and equipment, transferred by the Ministry of Finance, for free use for 15 years;

Assets of the Kara-Balta Mining Plant in Kara-Balta worth 234 million soms, which were pledged to Keremet Bank, with the option to buy them out within three years.

The total value of the assets received is 393.2 million soms. Kyrgyzaltyn transferred these assets to the trust management of its subsidiary — Kara-Balta Mining Company LLC.