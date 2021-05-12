Over 700 police officers to ensure safety of tourists in Issyk-Kul region

At least 710 law enforcement officers, 25 of them from the so-called tourist police, will ensure safety of tourists in Issyk-Kul region of Kyrgyzstan during the coming summer tourist season. Press service of the regional police department informed 24.kg news agency.

They will carry out their work taking into account the introduced sanitary standards.

«Not only foreign tourists, but also citizens from other regions and cities of the republic can count on any help, from protecting life and health and ending with ground navigation. The tourist police speak foreign languages ​​and will patrol zones in the mountainous areas of Ak-Suu, Tyup, Dzheti-Oguz and Ton districts. They will serve on 13 routes in Karakol and Cholpon-Ata. They will advise the guests and promptly respond to all their appeals,» the Main Department of Internal Affairs of Issyk-Kul region reported.

Before the start of the tourist season, the Main Internal Affairs Department filmed an informational video, telling potential guests of the region about Issyk-Kul and the work of the tourist police.