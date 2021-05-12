Kyrgyzstan lacks about 1,000 family doctors

Kyrgyzstan lacks about a thousand family doctors. The First Deputy Chairwoman of the Compulsory Medical Insurance Fund (CMIF) Klara Oskombaeva told today at a briefing.

According to her, more than 700 groups of family doctors function in the country.

«We need at least 3,000 such specialists, and a little more than 2,000 are working to date. It is too little. Most of them are doctors of retirement and pre-retirement age, we need to attract young personnel. The population is growing, it needs to be covered with medical care,» Klara Oskombaeva said.

She noted that the issue of raising the status of a family doctor is acute.

The new system of payment, which provides for an increase in the base salary from 5,000 to 10,000 soms, will allow attracting young specialists, especially to regions where there is an acute shortage of health workers, CMIF believes.

Salary of a family doctor and a general practitioner, taking into account supplements, will be 17,000 soms from April 1, 2021. A young specialist who does not have experience and category will get about 10,000 soms (excluding taxes).