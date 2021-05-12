15:07
USD 84.74
EUR 103.06
RUB 1.14
English

Kyrgyzstan lacks about 1,000 family doctors

Kyrgyzstan lacks about a thousand family doctors. The First Deputy Chairwoman of the Compulsory Medical Insurance Fund (CMIF) Klara Oskombaeva told today at a briefing.

According to her, more than 700 groups of family doctors function in the country.

Related news
Family doctor without experience, category to be paid about 10,000 soms
«We need at least 3,000 such specialists, and a little more than 2,000 are working to date. It is too little. Most of them are doctors of retirement and pre-retirement age, we need to attract young personnel. The population is growing, it needs to be covered with medical care,» Klara Oskombaeva said.

She noted that the issue of raising the status of a family doctor is acute.

The new system of payment, which provides for an increase in the base salary from 5,000 to 10,000 soms, will allow attracting young specialists, especially to regions where there is an acute shortage of health workers, CMIF believes.

Salary of a family doctor and a general practitioner, taking into account supplements, will be 17,000 soms from April 1, 2021. A young specialist who does not have experience and category will get about 10,000 soms (excluding taxes).
link: https://24.kg/english/193804/
views: 100
Print
Related
Six more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
COVID-19: Group of doctors from Germany arrives in Bishkek
Ten more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
Family doctor without experience, category to be paid about 10,000 soms
Seven more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
Seven more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
Three more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
11 more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
Six more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
Four more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Largest mosque built by Matraimovs’ Foundation opened in Kara-Suu Largest mosque built by Matraimovs’ Foundation opened in Kara-Suu
Centerra Gold comments on Kumtor developments Centerra Gold comments on Kumtor developments
Marat Imankulov becomes head of Security Council of Kyrgyzstan Marat Imankulov becomes head of Security Council of Kyrgyzstan
Construction of houses for families of killed in conflict starts in Batken Construction of houses for families of killed in conflict starts in Batken
12 May, Wednesday
14:55
Six more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan Six more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in...
14:45
Eight patients die in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus for 24 hours
14:44
283 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 99,316 in total
14:40
World Bank supports revision of electricity tariffs in Kyrgyzstan
14:27
Kyrgyzstan lacks about 1,000 family doctors