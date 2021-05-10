Family doctor without experience, category to be paid about 10,000 soms

Payment of salaries to certified family doctors of polyclinics at a new rate started in Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the Compulsory Medical Insurance Fund reported.

According to it, the salary of a family doctor and a general practitioner, taking into account supplements, will reach on average 17,000 soms. A young specialist who does not have any experience and category will get about 10,000 (excluding taxes).

The new rates have been introduced since April 2021. The base salary was increased from 5,000 to 10,000 soms. All supplements and compensatory payments to the base salary remain, in particular, for work in the highlands and remote areas of the Kyrgyz Republic, in rural areas, as well as in special working conditions.

In addition, incentive bonuses for a scientific degree also preserved — for persons holding the honorary titles «Honored Doctor of the Kyrgyz Republic», «Honored Health Worker of the Kyrgyz Republic», for the qualification category, length of service. The additional salary is also preserved, which is distributed through the coefficient of labor participation. Additional payments for performance based on 12 indicators, introduced in 2018, have been abolished.

«The increase in the base salary will allow attracting young specialists, especially in regions where there is an acute shortage of health workers, as well as raising the status of a family doctor,» the CMIF noted.

The base salary is a fixed amount of remuneration of employees for the performance of official duties at one rate per calendar month, excluding compensation, incentive and social payments.

On average, family doctors received 22,000 soms in 2020 in Kyrgyzstan.