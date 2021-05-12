10:32
Global slowdown in grain price growth eases pressure on prices in Kyrgyzstan

The slowdown in the growth of grain prices in global markets eased the pressure on domestic food prices in Kyrgyzstan. Macroeconomic review by the Eurasian Development Bank says.

The rise in the prices for vegetable oil and sugar remains, the cost of which also depends on the price situation on the world market. Additional pro-inflationary pressure influenced the increase in excise taxes on tobacco products and prices for petroleum products.

«The excess inflation of the target corridor of 5-7 percent will persist in the remainder of 2021, and the most significant slowdown in price growth will begin at the end of the year,» the EDB predicts.
