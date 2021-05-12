Incident at Kumtor: Company executives summoned for interrogation

The Prosecutor’s Office of Issyk-Kul region of Kyrgyzstan has sent pre-trial proceedings on the fact of incident at Kumtor mine to the regional police department for additional investigative actions. The police reported.

Earlier, the facts were registered under the article «Violation of safety rules during mining, construction, explosive or other works» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

«The President of Kumtor Gold Company CJSC Deon Badenhorst, Director of Finance Simon Tan, as well as Director of Supply Chain Management Aripin Buman have been summoned as witnesses to the Investigation Service of the Issyk-Kul Regional Internal Affairs Department to give testimony. According to preliminary data, the heads of the company have left Kyrgyzstan,» the Department of Internal Affairs said.

A dump movement occurred on December 1, 2019 at one of the working sections of Kumtor mine. As a result, two Kumtor employees disappeared: a bulldozer driver Zholdosh Zhunushov and a foreman Omurbek Ishenbekov, who were on duty during the night shift. The search for them stopped in January 2020.