10:32
USD 84.74
EUR 103.06
RUB 1.14
English

Incident at Kumtor: Company executives summoned for interrogation

The Prosecutor’s Office of Issyk-Kul region of Kyrgyzstan has sent pre-trial proceedings on the fact of incident at Kumtor mine to the regional police department for additional investigative actions. The police reported.

Earlier, the facts were registered under the article «Violation of safety rules during mining, construction, explosive or other works» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

Related news
Incident at Kumtor: Search for missing employees stopped
«The President of Kumtor Gold Company CJSC Deon Badenhorst, Director of Finance Simon Tan, as well as Director of Supply Chain Management Aripin Buman have been summoned as witnesses to the Investigation Service of the Issyk-Kul Regional Internal Affairs Department to give testimony. According to preliminary data, the heads of the company have left Kyrgyzstan,» the Department of Internal Affairs said.

A dump movement occurred on December 1, 2019 at one of the working sections of Kumtor mine. As a result, two Kumtor employees disappeared: a bulldozer driver Zholdosh Zhunushov and a foreman Omurbek Ishenbekov, who were on duty during the night shift. The search for them stopped in January 2020.
link: https://24.kg/english/193732/
views: 118
Print
Related
Centerra Gold comments on Kumtor developments
External management law to reduce investment attractiveness of Kyrgyzstan
Unprecedented decision: Court fines Kumtor over 261 billion soms
Preparations for seizure? What's going on around Kumtor gold mining project
Andrei Grozin: Nationalization of Kumtor can hit Kyrgyzstan hard
External administration at companies contrary to common sense
State commission on Kumtor completes work
Parliament of Kyrgyzstan initiates bill specially for Kumtor
Problems with investors: How Kyrgyzstan’s authorities can change situation
Local ecologists shoot film about underwater landfills in Issyk-Kul lake
Popular
Largest mosque built by Matraimovs’ Foundation opened in Kara-Suu Largest mosque built by Matraimovs’ Foundation opened in Kara-Suu
Centerra Gold comments on Kumtor developments Centerra Gold comments on Kumtor developments
Marat Imankulov becomes head of Security Council of Kyrgyzstan Marat Imankulov becomes head of Security Council of Kyrgyzstan
Construction of houses for families of killed in conflict starts in Batken Construction of houses for families of killed in conflict starts in Batken
12 May, Wednesday
10:21
Global slowdown in grain price growth eases pressure on prices in Kyrgyzstan Global slowdown in grain price growth eases pressure on...
09:59
Cabinet of Ministers suggests own variant of protection of entrepreneurs
09:46
COVID-19: Group of doctors from Germany arrives in Bishkek
09:34
Incident at Kumtor: Company executives summoned for interrogation
11 May, Tuesday
18:05
Kyrgyzstan develops concept of digital economy until 2023
17:56
Foreign Ministers of Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan hold talks in China
17:49
Preparations for opening of Maarif Foundation school in Bishkek discussed
17:19
Unique brain surgery performed in Bishkek
17:04
Eldar Tadzhibaev: Investors in mining industry have one foot out of door