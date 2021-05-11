Foreign Ministers of Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan hold talks in China

Heads of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan Ruslan Kazakbaev and Tajikistan Sirojiddin Mukhriddin held negotiations in Xi’an (China). According to the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic, the talks were held on the eve of the Second Central Asia — China Foreign Ministers Meeting.

The parties noted a firm commitment to all previously reached agreements and mutual respect of the territories and borders of the two states, strict adherence to previously signed protocols, and also outlined further joint actions aimed at maintaining peace and stability in the border area.

The ministers exchanged views on topical issues on the agenda of Kyrgyz-Tajik relations and discussed organization of events at the highest and high levels in the near future.

The parties agreed that completion of the legal registration of the state border between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan will further stabilize the situation in the border areas and will have a positive impact on the entire spectrum of practical interaction between the two countries.

In total, 190 Kyrgyzstanis suffered in the border conflict, 36 people were killed, including children. More than 40,000 people have been evacuated from the conflict zone.