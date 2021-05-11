19:13
USD 84.71
EUR 103.10
RUB 1.15
English

Foreign Ministers of Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan hold talks in China

Heads of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan Ruslan Kazakbaev and Tajikistan Sirojiddin Mukhriddin held negotiations in Xi’an (China). According to the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic, the talks were held on the eve of the Second Central Asia — China Foreign Ministers Meeting.

The parties noted a firm commitment to all previously reached agreements and mutual respect of the territories and borders of the two states, strict adherence to previously signed protocols, and also outlined further joint actions aimed at maintaining peace and stability in the border area.

Related news
Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan delimit two border sections
The ministers exchanged views on topical issues on the agenda of Kyrgyz-Tajik relations and discussed organization of events at the highest and high levels in the near future.

The parties agreed that completion of the legal registration of the state border between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan will further stabilize the situation in the border areas and will have a positive impact on the entire spectrum of practical interaction between the two countries.

In total, 190 Kyrgyzstanis suffered in the border conflict, 36 people were killed, including children. More than 40,000 people have been evacuated from the conflict zone.
link: https://24.kg/english/193706/
views: 151
Print
Related
Situation at border: SCNS to assess actions of Major General of Tajikistan
Criminal case initiated over torture of Kyrgyzstanis in Tajikistan
Protests against aggression of Tajikistan in Batken continue abroad
Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan delimit two border sections
Vladimir Putin and Emomali Rahmon discuss border conflict with Kyrgyzstan
Semyon Uralov tells how to solve border problem of Kyrgyzstan once for all
Border delimitation: Kamchybek Tashiev explains agreements with Tajikistan
Situation at border: Tajikistan officially confirms 19 casualties
Border conflict: Enemy was made of Kyrgyzstan to unite Tajiks
Encroachment on independence: Deputies condemn actions of Tajikistan
Popular
Preparations for seizure? What's going on around Kumtor gold mining project Preparations for seizure? What's going on around Kumtor gold mining project
Largest mosque built by Matraimovs’ Foundation opened in Kara-Suu Largest mosque built by Matraimovs’ Foundation opened in Kara-Suu
Centerra Gold comments on Kumtor developments Centerra Gold comments on Kumtor developments
Andrei Grozin: Nationalization of Kumtor can hit Kyrgyzstan hard Andrei Grozin: Nationalization of Kumtor can hit Kyrgyzstan hard
11 May, Tuesday
18:05
Kyrgyzstan develops concept of digital economy until 2023 Kyrgyzstan develops concept of digital economy until 20...
17:56
Foreign Ministers of Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan hold talks in China
17:49
Preparations for opening of Maarif Foundation school in Bishkek discussed
17:19
Unique brain surgery performed in Bishkek
17:04
Eldar Tadzhibaev: Investors in mining industry have one foot out of door